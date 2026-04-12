Dacoit Worldwide Box Office Collections: Adivi Shesh and Mrunal Thakur's film records muted growth on Day 2, grosses Rs 26 crore in two days globally

Dacoit: A Love Story collected Rs. 8.50 crore on its Day 2, registering a muted growth over its opening day. The two-day cume of the romantic action drama has reached Rs. 16.75 crore at the Indian box office. That's an underwhelming total for the Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur film.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the movie is looking to remain flat on its Day 3 as well, which will close its opening weekend around Rs. 24 crore gross or so at the Indian box office. The movie is suffering from a lack of anticipation and mixed word-of-mouth. Had the movie received a positive reception, it might have had some chances at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Dacoit in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.25 crore 2 Rs. 8.50 crore Total Rs. 16.75 crore

The Adivi Sesh starrer grossed around Rs. 11 crore from the Telugu states, while the other markets remained muted. Karnataka contributed around Rs. 2.20 crore, followed by a dismal Rs. 35 lakh combined from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In fact, the movie couldn't even hit a needle in the Hindi markets.

It fetched around USD 1 million in the international markets, bringing its worldwide cume to Rs. 26 crore gross in two days of theatrical run. It needs to see a miraculous hold on the weekdays in order to record a respectable theatrical run.

Territory-wise box office collections of Dacoit are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 10.95 cr. Nizam Rs. 6.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 0.70 cr. Andhra Rs. 4.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.20 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 0.35 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 16.75 cr. United States USD 800,000 Rest of World USD 200,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,000,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 26.00 cr.

Dacoit: A Love Story follows the story of Hari, a convict who seeks revenge against his former lover, Saraswati, after a betrayal leads to his imprisonment. After being released, Hari becomes involved in a series of robberies while pursuing his personal vendetta, connecting his past relationship to a wider chain of criminal events.

As Hari continues his pursuit, his path crosses with Saraswati (played by Mrunal Thakur) once again, leading to the conflict between them.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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