Daily Box Office Collection Records in India: Dhurandhar takes its first of many on Third Saturday

With Rs. 38.50 crore approx GROSS, Dhurandhar took its first daily collection record in India for “Biggest 3rd Saturday”, overtaking Baahubali: The Conclusion.

This is not just the first one for Dhurandhar but also the first for Bollywood this early in the run, as almost all of the records until now are held by pan-India films like Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2 and KGF 2, which collected well across multiple languages. The next one for Bollywood comes in the fourth week, from Chaava, which was made possible by the release of the Telugu version in that week.

Below is the list of daily collection record holders. The first couple of weeks are records on the initial strength of those films, with Pushpa 2 getting some of them, and then it's Baahubali's domination. In later weeks, some holidays may prop up a film, and there we have KGF 2 getting a record due to the Eid holiday and Pushpa 2 getting from the Christmas & New Year’s Day holiday. Finally, in the end, it's Kantara, which expanded to other languages later in the run.

Dhurandhar right now has just one day to its name, but three weeks from now, the bottom half of this list will probably be all Dhurandhar.

Day Title Year Gross Friday Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 190.50 cr. Saturday Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 128.25 cr. Sunday Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 153.50 cr. Monday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 104.25 cr. Tuesday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 76.25 cr. Wednesday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 65.75 cr. Thursday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 58.00 cr. 2nd Friday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 49.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 71.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 83.25 cr. 2nd Monday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 42.75 cr. 2nd Tuesday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 39.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 39.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 31.00 cr. 3rd Friday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 25.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 38.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 41.75 cr. 3rd Monday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 20.25 cr. 3rd Tuesday KGF: Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 20.25 cr. 3rd Wednesday Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 22.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 15.50 cr. 4th Friday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 11.25 cr. 4th Saturday Chaava 2025 Rs. 18.00 cr. 4th Sunday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 20.25 cr. 4th Monday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 10.00 cr. 4th Tuesday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 9.00 cr. 4th Wednesday Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 15.50 cr. 4th Thursday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 8.25 cr. 5th Friday Chaava 2025 Rs. 8.50 cr. 5th Saturday Kantara 2022 Rs. 13.00 cr. 5th Sunday Kantara 2022 Rs. 14.75 cr.

ALSO READ: Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collections: James Cameron film gross 48 crore in India in 2 days