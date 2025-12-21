Daily Box Office Collection Records in India: Dhurandhar takes its first of many on Third Saturday
Dhurandhar right now has just one day to its name, but three weeks from now, the bottom half of this list will probably be all Dhurandhar.
With Rs. 38.50 crore approx GROSS, Dhurandhar took its first daily collection record in India for “Biggest 3rd Saturday”, overtaking Baahubali: The Conclusion.
This is not just the first one for Dhurandhar but also the first for Bollywood this early in the run, as almost all of the records until now are held by pan-India films like Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2 and KGF 2, which collected well across multiple languages. The next one for Bollywood comes in the fourth week, from Chaava, which was made possible by the release of the Telugu version in that week.
Below is the list of daily collection record holders. The first couple of weeks are records on the initial strength of those films, with Pushpa 2 getting some of them, and then it's Baahubali's domination. In later weeks, some holidays may prop up a film, and there we have KGF 2 getting a record due to the Eid holiday and Pushpa 2 getting from the Christmas & New Year’s Day holiday. Finally, in the end, it's Kantara, which expanded to other languages later in the run.
|Day
|Title
|Year
|Gross
|Friday
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 190.50 cr.
|Saturday
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 128.25 cr.
|Sunday
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 153.50 cr.
|Monday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 104.25 cr.
|Tuesday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 76.25 cr.
|Wednesday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 65.75 cr.
|Thursday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 58.00 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 49.75 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 71.50 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 83.25 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 42.75 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 39.25 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 39.00 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 31.00 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 25.75 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Dhurandhar
|2025
|Rs. 38.50 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 41.75 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 20.25 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|KGF: Chapter 2
|2022
|Rs. 20.25 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 22.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 15.50 cr.
|4th Friday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 11.25 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Chaava
|2025
|Rs. 18.00 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 20.25 cr.
|4th Monday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 10.00 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 9.00 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 15.50 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 8.25 cr.
|5th Friday
|Chaava
|2025
|Rs. 8.50 cr.
|5th Saturday
|Kantara
|2022
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|5th Sunday
|Kantara
|2022
|Rs. 14.75 cr.
