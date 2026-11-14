Daily Box Office Collection Records in India: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana Part One stacks its tally
Looking ahead, the film should take records for the 2nd Saturday and 2nd Sunday rather easily. Beyond that, the 2nd Monday can be done as well, but after that it will become a challenging task.
Ramayana: Part One set the record for the biggest 2nd Friday in India yesterday, grossing Rs. 56.50 crore and surpassing the previous best of Rs. 49.50 crore held by Baahubali: The Conclusion. Even before this, the film had been setting daily records since Monday, taking its tally to five, with several more likely to follow.
The film, released in the pre-Diwali period, did not open at the scale one would expect from a film of this magnitude. However, the Hindi version came on board on Monday, taking collections to record levels. The rest of the weekdays were easy pickings, thanks to the extended holiday period. Now, in its second week, much of the holiday boost has faded, yet the film continues to deliver record numbers.
Looking ahead, the film should take records for the 2nd Saturday and 2nd Sunday rather easily. The 2nd Monday is also within reach, although things will become considerably more challenging after that. If it manages to keep breaking records beyond Monday, it will have delivered a truly glorious run.
Interestingly, Dhurandhar: The Revenge does not feature on the list of daily records. The closest it came was on its first Saturday, when it grossed Rs. 127 crore. The initial days are dominated by Pushpa 2, while Baahubali 2 takes over for the weekdays of the second week. Before Ramayana, Baahubali 2 also held the weekday records for the first week. The first Dhurandhar was a late bloomer, dominating the list from its third week onwards. Hanuman Ansh eventually took over on its 5th Friday and now holds several daily records stretching into its tenth week.
The list below will be updated regularly throughout the run of Ramayana: Part One. Bookmark this page to keep track of the changing record books.
|Day
|Title
|Year
|Gross
|Opening Day
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 190.50 cr.
|Friday
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 105.50 cr.
|Saturday
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 128.25 cr.
|Sunday
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 153.50 cr.
|Monday
|Ramayana: Part One
|2026
|Rs. 126.50 cr.
|Tuesday
|Ramayana: Part One
|2026
|Rs. 110.50 cr.
|Wednesday
|Ramayana: Part One
|2026
|Rs. 82.00 cr.
|Thursday
|Ramayana: Part One
|2026
|Rs. 60.25 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Ramayana: Part One
|2026
|Rs. 56.25 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 71.50 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 83.25 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 42.75 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 39.25 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 39.00 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 31.00 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 25.75 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Dhurandhar
|2025
|Rs. 38.50 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Dhurandhar
|2025
|Rs. 42.50 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Baahubali: The Conclusion
|2017
|Rs. 20.25 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|KGF: Chapter 2
|2022
|Rs. 20.25 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 22.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Dhurandhar
|2025
|Rs. 28.75 cr.
|4th Friday
|Dhurandhar
|2025
|Rs. 18.00 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Dhurandhar
|2025
|Rs. 23.50 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Dhurandhar
|2025
|Rs. 26.00 cr.
|4th Monday
|Dhurandhar
|2025
|Rs. 12.00 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Dhurandhar
|2025
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Pushpa: The Rule
|2024
|Rs. 15.50 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Dhurandhar
|2025
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|5th Friday
|Hanuman Ansh
|2026
|Rs. 10.00 cr.
|5th Saturday
|Hanuman Ansh
|2026
|Rs. 18.25 cr.
|5th Sunday
|Hanuman Ansh
|2026
|Rs. 25.25 cr.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
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ALSO READ: Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer kicks of 2nd week with a record 2nd Friday