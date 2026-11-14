Daily Box Office Collection Records in India: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana Part One stacks its tally

Ramayana: Part One set the record for the biggest 2nd Friday in India yesterday, grossing Rs. 56.50 crore and surpassing the previous best of Rs. 49.50 crore held by Baahubali: The Conclusion. Even before this, the film had been setting daily records since Monday, taking its tally to five, with several more likely to follow.

The film, released in the pre-Diwali period, did not open at the scale one would expect from a film of this magnitude. However, the Hindi version came on board on Monday, taking collections to record levels. The rest of the weekdays were easy pickings, thanks to the extended holiday period. Now, in its second week, much of the holiday boost has faded, yet the film continues to deliver record numbers.

Looking ahead, the film should take records for the 2nd Saturday and 2nd Sunday rather easily. The 2nd Monday is also within reach, although things will become considerably more challenging after that. If it manages to keep breaking records beyond Monday, it will have delivered a truly glorious run.

Interestingly, Dhurandhar: The Revenge does not feature on the list of daily records. The closest it came was on its first Saturday, when it grossed Rs. 127 crore. The initial days are dominated by Pushpa 2, while Baahubali 2 takes over for the weekdays of the second week. Before Ramayana, Baahubali 2 also held the weekday records for the first week. The first Dhurandhar was a late bloomer, dominating the list from its third week onwards. Hanuman Ansh eventually took over on its 5th Friday and now holds several daily records stretching into its tenth week.

The list below will be updated regularly throughout the run of Ramayana: Part One. Bookmark this page to keep track of the changing record books.

Day Title Year Gross Opening Day Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 190.50 cr. Friday Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 105.50 cr. Saturday Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 128.25 cr. Sunday Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 153.50 cr. Monday Ramayana: Part One 2026 Rs. 126.50 cr. Tuesday Ramayana: Part One 2026 Rs. 110.50 cr. Wednesday Ramayana: Part One 2026 Rs. 82.00 cr. Thursday Ramayana: Part One 2026 Rs. 60.25 cr. 2nd Friday Ramayana: Part One 2026 Rs. 56.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 71.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 83.25 cr. 2nd Monday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 42.75 cr. 2nd Tuesday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 39.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 39.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 31.00 cr. 3rd Friday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 25.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 38.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 42.50 cr. 3rd Monday Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 20.25 cr. 3rd Tuesday KGF: Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 20.25 cr. 3rd Wednesday Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 22.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 28.75 cr. 4th Friday Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 18.00 cr. 4th Saturday Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 23.50 cr. 4th Sunday Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 26.00 cr. 4th Monday Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 12.00 cr. 4th Tuesday Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 13.00 cr. 4th Wednesday Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 15.50 cr. 4th Thursday Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 13.00 cr. 5th Friday Hanuman Ansh 2026 Rs. 10.00 cr. 5th Saturday Hanuman Ansh 2026 Rs. 18.25 cr. 5th Sunday Hanuman Ansh 2026 Rs. 25.25 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer kicks of 2nd week with a record 2nd Friday