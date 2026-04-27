Darling 4K Re-Release Opening Weekend India Box Office: Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal's film continues IMPRESSIVE run, grosses Rs 7.25 crore in 3 days

Darling 4K is performing well in its re-release. The Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal starrer romantic comedy drama recorded a good opening weekend of Rs. 7.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. The movie had a solid opening of around Rs. 4.70 crore. Further, it witnessed some drops, but the movie recorded an impressive weekend.

Directed by A. Karunakaran, Darling 4K collected around Rs. 3.75 crore from Nizam, followed by Rs. 2.20 crore in Andhra and Rs. 45 lakh in Ceeded, which summed up its cume of Rs. 6.70 crore in its home markets alone. Outside its borders, the movie added around Rs. 70 lakh from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around 15 lakh to the tally.

Originally, the movie was released in 2010, and it was a huge blockbuster at the box office. The movie is witnessing a successful re-run, which speaks volumes about how well the movie has aged so far. Of Course, the superstardom of Prabhas is a prime factor why the movie is attracting the audience even after 16 years.

It is expected to keep luring the audience further as well. Based on the current trends, the movie should aim to wind up its opening week around Rs. 10 crore or so at the Indian box office.

Opening Weekend Box Office Collections of Darling 4K Re-Release:

Particulars Box Office AP/TS Rs. 6.40 crore Nizam Rs. 3.75 crore Andhra Rs. 2.20 crore Ceeded Rs. 0.45 crore Karnataka Rs. 0.70 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.15 crore INDIA Rs. 7.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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