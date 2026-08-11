DC 1st Monday Box Office Collections: Lokesh Kanagaraj's debut film witnesses outstanding trends, grosses Rs 30 crore in 4 days

DC is performing very well at the box office. The movie passed the Monday test with flying colors, recording a bigger day than its opening day. It collected Rs. 6.50 crore on its Day 4, which is 23 per cent higher than its opening day. That's a phenomenal hold.

The running cume of DC reached the Rs. 30 crore mark at the Indian box office. Based on current trends, the Lokesh Kanagaraj starrer is looking to close this week around Rs. 40 crore, which will be a superb outcome for a film that opened with Rs. 5 crore at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of DC are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 5.25 crore Saturday Rs. 7.50 crore Sunday Rs. 10.75 crore Monday Rs. 6.50 crore Total Rs. 30.00 crore

Co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, the modern adaptation of Devdas smashed over Rs. 9.50 crore in Tamil Nadu. The Monday collections were almost similar to Friday in its state.

Outside its home turf, the Arun Matheswaran movie is witnessing a superb run in Kerala, where it recorded Monday not only higher than opening day but also Saturday. It started off with just Rs. 50 lakh in Kerala and went on to smash Rs. 2.50 crore on Sunday. Now, on Monday, the movie collected Rs. 1.50 crore, which is three times its Day 1. It collected Rs. 6.25 crore in Kerala so far, with an extraordinary trend.

DC is witnessing a similar trend in Karnataka and Telugu states, too. The movie has fetched over Rs. 8.50 crore from AP/TS and Rs. 3.75 crore from Karnataka in the first four days, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 2 crore to the tally.

If the movie continues to perform on a similar note, it will emerge as a Clean Hit venture at the box office. For the unversed, DC marks the acting debut of director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The Territory-wise Box office collections of DC are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 9.50 crore AP/TS Rs. 8.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 3.75 crore Kerala Rs. 6.25 crore Rest of India Rs. 2.00 crore India Rs. 30.00 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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