DC Box Office Collections: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer records good hold on Day 2, grosses Rs 12 crore in 2 days

DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead, recorded good growth on Day 2. The movie added Rs. 6.75 crore to the tally, registering a 28 per cent spike from the opening day. The two-day running cume of DC reached Rs. 12 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie garnered positive word-of-mouth, which is boosting its sales at the box office. As per estimates, the movie is witnessing a big spike on Day 3. It is expected to close its first weekend around the Rs. 20 crore mark or so.

Day-wise box office collections of DC are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.25 crore 2 Rs. 6.75 crore Total Rs. 12.00 crore

DC collected Rs. 4 crore in its home turf so far. It added another Rs. 3.75 crore from Telugu markets. The Lokesh Kanagaraj starrer collected Rs. 1.65 crore from Karnataka, Rs. 1.50 crore from Kerala, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 1.10 crore to the tally.

Its fate will be determined by how it holds on weekdays. DC will face a major clash with Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons from the second weekend. Until then, it should collect a healthy total at the box office.

The opening day box office collections of DC are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 4.00 crore AP/TS Rs. 3.75 crore Karnataka Rs. 1.65 crore Kerala Rs. 1.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.10 crore India Rs. 12.00 crore

About DC

DC follows Devadas, a rebel who challenges systemic hardships while surviving alongside his outlaw crew. When a confrontation with the authorities sets off a relentless pursuit, his life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Chandra, a woman seeking an escape from her troubled past. Their journey unfolds against a backdrop of intense action and high-stakes survival.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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