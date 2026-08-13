DC Box Office Collections: Lokesh Kanagaraj's debut film emerges HIT, grosses Rs 42 crore in 6 days

DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, added Rs. 6 crore to the tally on its Day 6 (Wednesday). The movie registered a nominal drop of 7 to 8 per cent from the previous day. The running cume of DC reached Rs. 42.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Based on current trends, the movie is heading to close its first week around Rs. 47-48 crore or so, which will be a phenomenal figure for a film that opened with Rs. 5 crore. The Arun Matheswaran directorial witnessed outstanding trends, especially on weekdays. That said, DC emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of DC are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 5.25 crore Saturday Rs. 7.50 crore Sunday Rs. 10.75 crore Monday Rs. 6.50 crore Tuesday Rs. 6.50 crore Wednesday Rs. 6.00 crore Total Rs. 42.50 crore

Breaking it down by territory, Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie collected Rs. 13 crore in its home turf. Outside Tamil Nadu, the movie is witnessing an extraordinary trend in Kerala, where it has smashed over Rs. 10 crore so far, that too after taking an opening of Rs. 50 lakh. Interestingly, the movie recorded its biggest day in Kerala on Wednesday, collecting over Rs. 2 crore. That's not a usual trend. If it continues to perform on the same momentum, DC will emerge as one of the biggest Tamil Hits in Kerala.

The movie is also performing well in other markets. It grossed over Rs. 11.75 crore from the Telugu states, while Karnataka contributed around Rs. 5 crore to the tally. It fetched around Rs. 2.75 crore the rest of the Indian markets.

The Territory-wise Box office collections of DC are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 13.00 crore AP/TS Rs. 11.75 crore Karnataka Rs. 5.00 crore Kerala Rs. 10.00 crore Rest of India Rs. 2.75 crore India Rs. 42.50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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