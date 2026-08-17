DC Box Office Collections: Lokesh Kanagaraj's debut film fetches Rs 14 crore in 2nd Weekend, grosses Rs 61 crore in 10 days

DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, recorded a good hold in its second weekend. The movie added Rs. 5 crore to the tally on its second Sunday, closing its second weekend at Rs. 14 crore. Allied to its first week of Rs. 47 crore, the running cume reached Rs. 61 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the movie faced Vishwanath & Sons in its second weekend, which is why it slowed down at the box office. Still, the movie is holding well and is expected to keep gaining traction in the coming days as well.

Day-wise box office collections of DC are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 5.25 crore Saturday Rs. 7.50 crore Sunday Rs. 10.75 crore Monday Rs. 6.50 crore Tuesday Rs. 6.50 crore Wednesday Rs. 6.00 crore Thursday Rs. 4.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 3.00 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 6.00 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 61.00 crore

DC collected around Rs. 18.75 crore in its home turf, while it fetched around Rs. 16.50 crore from the Telugu states. The Lokesh Kanagaraj starrer raked in around Rs. 15.75 crore from Kerala and Rs. 7.25 crore from Karnataka. It has emerged as one of the biggest Tamil hits in Kerala. The movie has ended its run in the rest of the Indian markets.

Based on current trends, the movie is expected to smash over Rs. 75-80 crore in its full run, which will be a solid total for Lokesh Kanagaraj's debut film.

The Territory-wise Box office collections of DC are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 18.75 crore AP/TS Rs. 16.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 7.25 crore Kerala Rs. 15.75 crore Rest of India Rs. 2.75 crore India Rs. 61.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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