DC Box Office Collections: Lokesh Kanagaraj's debut film hits Rs 50 crore mark in India, set to face Vishwanath & Sons

DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, added Rs. 3 crore to the tally on its second Friday. The action drama smashed the Rs. 50 crore gross mark at the Indian box office.

The movie is now facing Vishwanath & Sons at the box office, which is why the movie witnessed a drop on Friday. However, it is expected to see a good spike today on Independence Day. Based on current trends, DC is expected to collect around Rs. 13 crore or so in its second weekend, which will take its total cume to Rs. 60 crore mark.

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Day-wise box office collections of DC are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 5.25 crore Saturday Rs. 7.50 crore Sunday Rs. 10.75 crore Monday Rs. 6.50 crore Tuesday Rs. 6.50 crore Wednesday Rs. 6.00 crore Thursday Rs. 4.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 3.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 50.00 crore

DC collected around Rs. 15.25 crore in its home turf. The Arun Matheswaran directorial grossed Rs. 13.50 crore from the Telugu markets. The movie witnessed an extraordinary trend in Kerala, where it fetched over Rs. 12.50 crore gross. The movie wrapped its run in North India, where it collected Rs. 2.75 crore.

The movie has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

The Territory-wise Box office collections of DC are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 15.25 crore AP/TS Rs. 13.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 6.00 crore Kerala Rs. 12.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 2.75 crore India Rs. 50.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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