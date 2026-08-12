DC Day 5 Box Office Collections: Lokesh Kanagaraj starrer continues outstanding trends, grosses Rs 36.50 crore in 5 days

Tamil film, DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, added another Rs. 6.50 crore to the tally on its first Tuesday. That's a superb hold as the film continues to record a bigger day than its opening. The running cume of DC reached Rs. 36.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

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DC is looking to close its first week around Rs. 45 crore or so, which will be an outstanding figure for a film that opened with Rs. 5 crore at the box office. The Arun Matheswaran directorial is set to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark in the second weekend. How far it can go at the box office will depend on how it holds in the second week, while facing Vishwanath & Sons.

Day-wise box office collections of DC are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 5.25 crore Saturday Rs. 7.50 crore Sunday Rs. 10.75 crore Monday Rs. 6.50 crore Tuesday Rs. 6.50 crore Total Rs. 36.50 crore

DC collected Rs. 11.50 crore in Tamil Nadu so far, while it added around Rs. 10 crore from the Telugu states. The Tamil film is witnessing a superb trend, especially in Kerala, where it collected Rs. 8.10 crore so far. It started off with just Rs. 50 lakh in Kerala and went on to smash Rs. 2.50 crore on Sunday. Now, on Tuesday, the movie collected Rs. 1.90 crore, which is four times its Day 1.

The movie further added Rs. 4.50 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 2.40 crore. If the movie continues to perform on a similar note, it will emerge as a Clean Hit venture at the box office. For the unversed, DC marks the acting debut of director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

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The Territory-wise Box office collections of DC are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 11.50 crore AP/TS Rs. 10.00 crore Karnataka Rs. 4.50 crore Kerala Rs. 8.10 crore Rest of India Rs. 2.40 crore India Rs. 36.50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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