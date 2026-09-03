DC Final Worldwide Box Office Collections: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer closes theatrical run at SUPERB Rs 106 crore globally

DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, exhausted its entire box office run on a promising note. The movie, directed by Arun Matheswaran, fetched over Rs. 106 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its full run. Of this, around Rs. 79.50 crore came alone from the domestic markets. The movie also performed well overseas, where it raked in over USD 2.8 million (Rs. 26.50 crore).

The Tamil film performed best on its home turf, where it grossed over Rs. 25 crore. Outside its home state, the movie collected Rs. 22.50 crore in the Telugu markets, but the biggest surprise for the film was Kerala, which contributed a massive Rs. 19.75 crore. Considering the market size, that's a huge total for a Tamil film. In fact, DC became one of the biggest Tamil grossers in Kerala.

The movie emerged as a big success at the box office, courtesy of its favorable word-of-mouth and viral soundtracks by Anirudh. Its success is also special for Lokesh Kanagaraj as the film marked his acting debut in a full-fledged Hero role. DC is now all set to stream on OTT this weekend. It will be interesting to see how it performs on the streaming platform.

The Territory-wise Box office collections of DC are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 25.00 crore AP/TS Rs. 22.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 9.25 crore Kerala Rs. 19.75 crore Rest of India Rs. 3.00 crore India Rs. 79.50 crore Overseas Rs. 26.50 crore

(USD 2.8 million) WORLDWIDE Rs. 106 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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