DC India Box Office Collections: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi's action drama wraps opening week at Rs. 47 crore

Tamil movie DC starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi collects Rs. 4.75 crore on its Day 7 (Thursday), registering a drop of 20 per cent from the previous day. The movie wrapped its opening week at Rs. 47.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. That's a banger first week for a film that opened with Rs. 5 crore.

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The Arun Matheswaran directorial action drama garnered positive word-of-mouth, which is driving its business at the box office. DC will cross Rs. 50 crore mark by EOD today; however, it will have to face Vishwanath and Sons from this weekend onwards, which might slow down its pace at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of DC are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 5.25 crore Saturday Rs. 7.50 crore Sunday Rs. 10.75 crore Monday Rs. 6.50 crore Tuesday Rs. 6.50 crore Wednesday Rs. 6.00 crore Thursday Rs. 4.75 crore Total Rs. 47.25 crore

Breaking down by territories, the movie fetched Rs. 14.50 crore from Tamil Nadu and Rs. 13 crore from the Telugu states. It witnessed an extraordinary trend on weekdays, especially in Kerala, where it collected Rs. 11.50 crore so far. DC added Rs. 5.50 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 2.75 crore.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj movie has already emerged as a Clean HIT venture. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from there.

The Territory-wise Box office collections of DC are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 14.50 crore AP/TS Rs. 13.00 crore Karnataka Rs. 5.50 crore Kerala Rs. 11.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 2.75 crore India Rs. 47.25 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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