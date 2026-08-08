DC Opening Day Box Office: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer collects Rs 5 crore on Day 1

Tamil film DC starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles opened on a good note. The action drama collected Rs. 5 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. It fetched Rs. 1.90 crore from Tamil Nadu alone.

Outside its home turf, the movie collected Rs. 1.75 crore from the Telugu markets. It further added Rs. 1 crore from Kerala and Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 35 lakh.

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Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film met with a good response among the audience, with praise for performances and Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut. The movie should aim for good growth over the weekend and close it on a good note.

However, its fate will be determined by how it holds on weekdays. DC will face a major clash with Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons from the second weekend. Until then, it should collect a healthy total at the box office.

The opening day box office collections of DC are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.90 crore AP/TS Rs. 1.75 crore Karnataka Rs. 0.60 crore Kerala Rs. 0.40 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.35 crore India Rs. 5.00 crore

About DC

DC follows Devadas, a rebel who challenges systemic hardships while surviving alongside his outlaw crew. When a confrontation with the authorities sets off a relentless pursuit, his life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Chandra, a woman seeking an escape from her troubled past. Their journey unfolds against a backdrop of intense action and high-stakes survival.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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