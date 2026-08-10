DC Opening Weekend Box Office Collections: Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi's film collects Rs 22 crore in 3 days

DC wrapped its opening weekend at Rs. 22 crore at the Indian box office. The Tamil film, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, added Rs. 10 crore to the tally on Day 3, registering a good spike of 48 per cent over Day 2.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC needs to hold strongly on weekdays in order to emerge as a successful venture at the box office. The movie will have to face Vishwanath & Sons from the second weekend onwards, which might dent its business. Until then, it should aim to gross over the Rs. 30 crore mark in India.

Day-wise box office collections of DC are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.25 crore 2 Rs. 6.75 crore 3 Rs. 10.00 crore Total Rs. 22.00 crore

Breaking down by territories, the Lokesh Kanagaraj movie collected around Rs. 7 crore in its home turf in three days. That should have been more; a double-digit weekend would be better. The movie added another Rs. 6.50 crore to the tally from the Telugu states. It collected Rs. 3.75 crore in Kerala and Rs. 3 crore from Karnataka. The rest of the Indian markets contributed a sum of Rs. 1.75 crore.

All eyes are now on its Monday hold and then on the weekdays. Its fate will be determined by how it holds in the coming days.

The Territory-wise Box office collections of DC are as follows:

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 7.00 crore AP/TS Rs. 6.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 3.00 crore Kerala Rs. 3.75 crore Rest of India Rs. 1.75 crore India Rs. 22.00 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.