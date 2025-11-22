De De Pyaar De 2 2nd Saturday Box Office: Ajay Devgn film collects 54cr in 9 Days

De De Pyaar De 2 is looking to collect Rs. 4 crore nett approx on its 2nd Saturday. The growth from the 2nd Friday is around 80 per cent, which is quite good, but the damage to the film was done yesterday, with a considerable drop from Thursday. The film needed to have a minimal or no drop at all from Thursday in order to post a respectable total, but it ended up dipping by 25 per cent, which took away its chances.

The total box office collections for the film stands at Rs. 54 crore nett approx. The second weekend is headed for Rs. 11 crore nett approx, which will take its total to Rs. 59 crore nett. From there, it is likely going to close around Rs. 70-75 crore nett, some 25 per cent short of the original De De Pyaar De in raw-unadjusted numbers. Adjusted for inflation, it will be closer to half of that film, which is simply not good.

The film has a genre problem as films in this zone have struggled in the post-pandemic era, but even considering that, it could have done better from the opening it took, but the trend has been ordinary as well, which means there is also an appreciation issue. If there is any consolation, it has done slightly better than other films from the genre in recent times AND done so without any BOGO offers till now, which is something almost all of those films have used to extend their numbers slightly in the last one year or so.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 47.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 54.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Mastiii 4 Box Office: Collections show no RISE on Saturday, Nets a Dismal 5cr in 2 Days