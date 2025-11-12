De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's quirky entertainer sells 6,500 tickets in top National Chains, needs to pick up

De De Pyaar De 2 sold around 6,500 tickets in the top national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day, as of 5 PM (November 12). The advance booking started this morning, two days prior to the release. So far, the start is slow; it should end up selling at least 9,000 tickets by night.

If it manages to show better trends tomorrow, the movie will close its advance booking by recording 30,000 admissions for Day 1. It will be lower than Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3's advance booking, which was itself on the lower side. The Ajay Devgn starrer has a decent buzz among the audience. However, the initial rush is somewhat missing, due to which its opening day figure heavily depends on spot bookings.

Set to release on November 14, the quirky romantic comedy drama should aim for a double-digit start since it will have the benefit of a National Holiday on Day 1. The movie will enjoy a good three-week clean run, as there is no significant release until Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. Tere Ishk Mein, scheduled for November-end release, shouldn't be a big threat to Ajay Devgn's film. However, as rightly said, never say never; the box office is one such territory that keeps surprising you.

For the unversed, De De Pyaar De 2 serves as the sequel to the 2019 released HIT film De De Pyaar De. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Rakul Preet, R Madhavan, Meezan Jafri, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gautami Kapoor, and others. It will be interesting to see whether the upcoming film can attract the audience to the cinemas or not.

