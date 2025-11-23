De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office 2nd Weekend: Ajay Devgn's film adds Rs 11.75 crore to tally, cume nears Rs 60 crore mark
Ajay Devgn's latest outing, De De Pyaar De 2, collected Rs. 5.25 crore on its second Sunday. The total cume now reached Rs. 59 crore in 10 days.
De De Pyaar De 2 is estimated to collect Rs. 5.25 crore on its second Sunday, bringing the second weekend cume to Rs. 11.75 crore net. The spike from Saturday is around 20 per cent, which is fair, but the damage was already done on the second Friday, as the drop was higher than expected. The movie collected Rs. 47 crore in the first week, which means the running cume has now reached Rs. 59 crore net in India.
The saving grace is that the movie has performed better than recent movies in the genre, and that too, without a Buy-One-Get-One offer. De De Pyaar De 2 is now expected to wrap up its theatrical run in the vicinity of Rs. 70 crore to Rs. 75 crore, which will be roughly 20 per cent less than the original part in raw, un-adjusted numbers. Adjusted for inflation, it will be closer to half of that film, which is simply not good.
The rom-com genre in general is suffering in the post-pandemic times. Even considering that, it could have done better from the opening it took, but the trend has been ordinary as well, which means there is also an appreciation issue.
The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Friday
|Rs. 8.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 11.75 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 3.75 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 5.25 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 59.25 cr.
For the unversed, De De Pyaar De 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Meezan Jafri, Jaaved Jafery, Gautami Kapoor and others.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
