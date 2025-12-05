De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office 3 Weeks: Ajay Devgn's film nears Rs 70 crore mark, set to face Dhurandhar

De De Pyaar De 2 maintained a low-yet-steady run on its third Thursday. The movie added another Rs. 40 lakh to the tally today, bringing the third week's cume to Rs. 5.25 crore net at the Indian box office. The quirky romantic drama, directed by Anshul Sharma, is about to cross the Rs. 70 crore mark soon. It is now set to face a new release, Dhurandhar, from tomorrow onwards, which is expected to push it out of the theatres.

Based on the current trends, De De Pyaar De 2 is likely to add a couple of crores more before leaving cinemas in its fourth week. The final earnings of the latest Ajay Devgn film will remain far behind its original film, released in 2019.

The consolation for De De Pyaar De 2 is that it has performed better than the recent rom-com films. However, that is not enough for its success. The movie turned out to be a FLOP at the box office, due to its high production cost.

De De Pyaar De 2 not only lacked a good marketing push but also opened to mixed-bag reactions. Moreover, the rom-com genre in general is struggling in post-pandemic times. What was working earlier isn't finding many takers now. The 8-week OTT window is also one of the many reasons why such mid-size movies are having a hard time at the box office. It's time that the filmmakers escalate this OTT window to somewhere 6 months if not more, so that such movies with not much anticipation get a good chance of working at the box office in the long run.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.10 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.80 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.30 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.40 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.35 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 69.60 cr.

