De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office 3rd Weekend: Ajay Devgn's quirky rom-com earns Rs 4 crore against Tere Ishk Mein, nears theatrical end

De De Pyaar De 2 is estimated to wrap its third weekend slightly under the Rs. 4 crore mark. The movie witnessed a 10 per cent jump on Sunday, after a 50 per cent hike on Saturday. The movie collected Rs. 1.55 crore net on Day 17, bringing the third weekend's cume to Rs. 3.90 crore net. The 17-day cume of De De Pyaar De 2 reached Rs. 68.25 crore net at the domestic box office.

The movie is now in its final legs. The movie is likely to go under the Rs. 1 crore mark on Monday, and then a nominal spike can be expected on Tuesday. Currently facing Tere Ishk Mein, it is expected to leave cinemas with the arrival of Dhurandhar next weekend. So far, it will wind its entire box office journey around Rs. 70 crore to Rs. 72 crore net, which is a disappointing end to say the least.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the romantic comedy drama should have performed better, but the word-of-mouth had been mixed among the audience, which made a dent in its box office performance, after an already below-par start. The consolation for De De Pyaar De 2 is that it performed better than recent films in the rom-com genre. However, the movie will remain far behind its original instalment's lifetime earnings.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.10 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.95 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.55 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 68.25 cr.

