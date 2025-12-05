De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office 4th Friday: Ajay Devgn's film slips to Rs 10 lakh with Dhurandhar's entry

De De Pyaar De 2 recorded a big drop today on its fourth Friday, adding just Rs. 10 lakh to the tally. The drop was expected as the movie doesn't have much fuel left. Moreover, the new weekend release, Dhurandhar, has grabbed most of the screens, which pushed De De Pyaar De 2 to a few shows in the country. The movie will now add a few more lakh to the tally and then leave the cinemas around the Rs. 70 crore mark.

The Ajay Devgn film will remain far behind its original film, released in 2019. For the record, De De Pyaar De had collected around Rs 95 crore net in India. The consolation for De De Pyaar De 2 is that it has performed better than the recent rom-com films. However, that is not enough for its success. The movie turned out to be a FLOP at the box office, due to its high production cost.

De De Pyaar De 2 suffered majorly because of poor marketing. Moreover, mixed word-of-mouth affected its business to a larger extent. The market for such movies with no anticipation has gone down severely. What was working earlier isn't finding many takers now. The 8-week OTT window is also one of the many reasons why such movies are having a hard time at the box office.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.10 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.80 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.30 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 0.40 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 0.35 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 0.10 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 69.70 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

