De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office 4th Friday: Ajay Devgn's film slips to Rs 10 lakh with Dhurandhar's entry
De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, is taking its last few breaths before leaving the cinemas. Details Inside.
De De Pyaar De 2 recorded a big drop today on its fourth Friday, adding just Rs. 10 lakh to the tally. The drop was expected as the movie doesn't have much fuel left. Moreover, the new weekend release, Dhurandhar, has grabbed most of the screens, which pushed De De Pyaar De 2 to a few shows in the country. The movie will now add a few more lakh to the tally and then leave the cinemas around the Rs. 70 crore mark.
The Ajay Devgn film will remain far behind its original film, released in 2019. For the record, De De Pyaar De had collected around Rs 95 crore net in India. The consolation for De De Pyaar De 2 is that it has performed better than the recent rom-com films. However, that is not enough for its success. The movie turned out to be a FLOP at the box office, due to its high production cost.
De De Pyaar De 2 suffered majorly because of poor marketing. Moreover, mixed word-of-mouth affected its business to a larger extent. The market for such movies with no anticipation has gone down severely. What was working earlier isn't finding many takers now. The 8-week OTT window is also one of the many reasons why such movies are having a hard time at the box office.
The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Friday
|Rs. 8.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 11.75 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 3.75 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 4.10 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.75 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.80 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.30 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 0.40 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 0.35 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 0.10 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 69.70 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer taken to Rs 27 crore, possibly Rs 30 crore on day one