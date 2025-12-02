De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's film makes Rs 50 lakh on 3rd Monday, targets Rs 71 crore finish

De De Pyaar De 2 has dropped by 35 per cent today on its third Monday, over the third Friday, while it's around a 65 per cent dip when compared to the previous Monday. The rom-com has added Rs. 50 lakh to the tally, taking the total third week's cume to Rs. 4 crore. The running total has reached Rs. 69 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie is now in its final legs. It is expected to witness a nominal spike on Tuesday, and then will march towards its final target, somewhere around Rs. 71 to 72 crore net. It will be around 25 per cent lower than its original film’s collections. The Ajay Devgn film turned out to be a FLOP at the box office, though the only consolation for De De Pyaar De 2 is that it has performed relatively better than the recent rom-coms.

Mixed word-of-mouth affected its box office run in a significant way. Had the movie opened with a positive reception, the box office picture would have been a bit different. It is expected to leave the cinemas with the arrival of Dhurandhar this Friday.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.10 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.80 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.30 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. Total Rs. 68.35 cr.

