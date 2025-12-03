De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's rom-com remains steady on 3rd Tuesday, nears Rs 70 crore mark

De De Pyaar De 2 is looking to remain flat on Tuesday, despite discounted ticket prices. The movie is estimated to collect Rs. 50 lakh, same as its third Monday. The movie was already running with an activated Buy-One-Get-One offer on Monday, which is why it didn't reflect any growth today. Moreover, the movie is running on its last legs, which means it will soon leave the cinemas, probably with the arrival of Dhurandhar this Friday.

The running total of De De Pyaar De 2 has reached Rs. 68.85 crore net at the Indian box office. It is likely to wrap its entire theatrical run around Rs. 71 crore net, which will be far lower than its original film's final collections. For the record, De De Pyaar De netted Rs. 95 crore in 2019.

Mixed word-of-mouth affected its box office run in a significant way. Had the movie opened with a positive reception, the box office picture would have been a bit different. De De Pyaar De 2 turned out to be Ajay Devgn's second consecutive flop this year, after Son of Sardaar 2.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.10 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.80 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.30 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 0.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 0.50 cr. Total Rs. 68.85 cr.

