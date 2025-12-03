De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's rom-com remains steady on 3rd Tuesday, nears Rs 70 crore mark
De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet, recorded a flat run on its third Tuesday. The movie is heading towards its theatrical end with the arrival of Dhurandhar.
De De Pyaar De 2 is looking to remain flat on Tuesday, despite discounted ticket prices. The movie is estimated to collect Rs. 50 lakh, same as its third Monday. The movie was already running with an activated Buy-One-Get-One offer on Monday, which is why it didn't reflect any growth today. Moreover, the movie is running on its last legs, which means it will soon leave the cinemas, probably with the arrival of Dhurandhar this Friday.
The running total of De De Pyaar De 2 has reached Rs. 68.85 crore net at the Indian box office. It is likely to wrap its entire theatrical run around Rs. 71 crore net, which will be far lower than its original film's final collections. For the record, De De Pyaar De netted Rs. 95 crore in 2019.
Mixed word-of-mouth affected its box office run in a significant way. Had the movie opened with a positive reception, the box office picture would have been a bit different. De De Pyaar De 2 turned out to be Ajay Devgn's second consecutive flop this year, after Son of Sardaar 2.
The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Friday
|Rs. 8.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 11.75 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 3.75 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 4.10 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.75 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.80 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.30 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 0.50 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 68.85 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.