De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet starrer records 25 percent spike on 2nd Tuesday, nets Rs. 1.75 crore
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer rom-com, De De Pyaar De 2 added Rs. 1.75 crore to the tally. The movie is expected to wind its theatrical run around Rs. 70 crore mark. Details Inside.
De De Pyaar De 2 is estimated to collect Rs. 1.75 crore to Rs. 1.80 crore on its second Tuesday, registering a 25 per cent jump over Monday. The spike was due to the subsidized ticket fares across the chains. The movie is expected to wrap its second week by minting Rs. 17-18 crore, which will be roughly 65 percent less than its previous week of Rs. 47.50 crore. The running cume of De De Pyaar De 2 has reached Rs. 62.40 crore net at the Indian box office.
Looking at the current trends, the Ajay Devgn starrer rom-com is expected to wind its entire theatrical run around Rs. 70-75 crore net, which will be 25 percent lower than what the first film did in 2019, when not adjusted to inflation.
The consolation for De De Pyaar De 2 is that it is performing better than the recent films in the genre, that too, without Buy-One-Get-One offers. Still, that doesn't make any difference as the movie will end up as a failure, becoming Ajay Devgn's second consecutive flop this year.
The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:
|Day
|Nett
|Friday
|Rs. 8.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 11.75 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 13.00 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 3.75 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 4.50 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 3.00 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 5.25 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.40 cr. (est.)
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.75 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 62.40 cr.
For the unversed, the quirky romantic comedy entertainer stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Meezaan Jafri, and Jaaved Jaaferi.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
