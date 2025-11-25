De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet starrer records 25 percent spike on 2nd Tuesday, nets Rs. 1.75 crore

De De Pyaar De 2 is estimated to collect Rs. 1.75 crore to Rs. 1.80 crore on its second Tuesday, registering a 25 per cent jump over Monday. The spike was due to the subsidized ticket fares across the chains. The movie is expected to wrap its second week by minting Rs. 17-18 crore, which will be roughly 65 percent less than its previous week of Rs. 47.50 crore. The running cume of De De Pyaar De 2 has reached Rs. 62.40 crore net at the Indian box office.

Looking at the current trends, the Ajay Devgn starrer rom-com is expected to wind its entire theatrical run around Rs. 70-75 crore net, which will be 25 percent lower than what the first film did in 2019, when not adjusted to inflation.

The consolation for De De Pyaar De 2 is that it is performing better than the recent films in the genre, that too, without Buy-One-Get-One offers. Still, that doesn't make any difference as the movie will end up as a failure, becoming Ajay Devgn's second consecutive flop this year.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.40 cr. (est.) 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 62.40 cr.

For the unversed, the quirky romantic comedy entertainer stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Meezaan Jafri, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

