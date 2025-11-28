De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's film earns below-par Rs 16 crore in second week, cume hits Rs 65 crore mark

De De Pyaar De 2 is estimated to collect Rs. 16.60 crore in the second week, with Rs. 1.25 crore coming on Day 14. It remained flat compared to its second Wednesday. However, the movie dropped by roughly 60 per cent over the previous Thursday. The running total of De De Pyaar De 2 has reached Rs. 64.35 crore net at the Indian box office, of which Rs. 47.75 crore came from the opening week.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the romantic comedy drama should have performed better, but the reception had been mixed among the audience, which affected its box office performance. It is now expected to wind its theatrical run around the Rs. 70 crore mark, depending on how it performs post the release of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein.

Starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, along with R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Meezaan Jafri, Jaaved Jaaferi, and others, De De Pyaar De 2 will end up below its original film's lifetime.

The consolation for De De Pyaar De 2 is that it is performing better than the recent releases in the genre. Still, that won't help it in changing its box office fate, as the damage has already been done. De De Pyaar De 2 will end up being Ajay Devgn’s second consecutive flop this year after Son of Sardaar 2.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.10 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 64.35 cr.

