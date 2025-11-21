De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's film enters 2nd weekend on dull note, nets Rs 2 crore on Day 8

De De Pyaar De 2 is looking to collect Rs. 2 crore net on its second Friday, registering a drop of 30 per cent over yesterday. The hold is bad to say the least, it should have shown better legs, to make a healthy total by the end of its theatrical run. The running total of De De Pyaar De 2 reached Rs. 49.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie kick-started its box office run with Rs. 8.25 crore and wrapped its opening weekend at Rs. 33 crore. The weekdays collected at low levels but were steady, which gave it a shot at a decent second week. However this 2nd Friday drop kill any chance of that.

De De Pyaar De 2 will cross the Rs. 50 crore mark tomorrow, and then will march towards its final target. The way the movie performed in the first weekend, it seemed that the movie would collect Rs. 75 to 80 crore in the final run; however, that is now out of reach. Going by the present trends, the quirky rom-com will wrap its theatrical run around Rs. 65 to 70 crore, turning out to be a flop at the box office.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 49.50 cr.

For the unversed, De De Pyaar De 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Meezan Jafri, Jaaved Jafery, Gautami Kapoor and others.

