De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn film Has a Typical Drop on Monday, Nears Rs 40 crore mark in 4 Days

De De Pyaar De 2 is looking to collect Rs. 4 crore nett approx on its first Monday at the Indian box office. That’s a standard 50 per cent drop from Friday and a 70 per cent drop from Sunday. The film needed a bit better than normal drop on Monday, since the weekend didn’t push high in both collections and trend. The running total after four days in release stands at Rs. 37 crore nett approx.

The original De De Pyaar De had collected Rs. 5.75 crore on its Monday back in 2019. That was never going to happen, given the film was already lagging a bit behind DDPD on the weekend, and the business in general has become more weekend heavier, with Monday seeing steeper drops. Still, a Rs. 4.5-5 crore day would have been preferable. If it's any consolation, the film didn’t crash, and this hold has come without the aid of any BOGO offers, which have been seen to inflate weekday earnings of several films recently.

The Ajay Devgn film should see a jump in business tomorrow with the discount day. The hope is that the film sustains at this level of collection on weekdays, without showing a sharp decline on Wednesday and Thursday. That will give it some base to build on in the second weekend and give it a shot at a somewhat respectable final total. That won’t be enough to make it a hit, but in the current box office climate, a film not flopping feels like a victory.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 37.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

