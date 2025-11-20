De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's film wraps first week on low note, nets Rs 47 crore in 7 days

Ajay Devgn's quirky romantic comedy entertainer, De De Pyaar De 2, is looking to collect Rs. 3 crore on its Day 7, registering a drop of around 10 percent today. The movie, helmed by Anshul Sharma, kept on gaining traction, but on low levels. The running total of De De Pyaar De 2 reached Rs. 47.50 crore, of which Rs. 33 crore came in the weekend itself.

When compared to its original part, the sequel remained far behind with a margin of Rs. 8 crore. The 2019 released movie had collected Rs 55.75 crore in its opening week and went on to end its box office journey around Rs. 95 crore, securing a HIT verdict.

However, the sequel is clearly not matching up to its original film, despite getting an opening weekend in the same range. Since there was no competition against De De Pyaar De 2, it should have performed better at the box office. Even the sequel factor couldn't ignite much buzz among the audience, which is why the movie is heading for a disappointing end. Based on its current trends, the movie seems to be ending around the Rs. 80 crore mark, which is a bad figure for such a well-budgeted movie.

However, one must note that the rom-com genre in general is struggling in the post-pandemic times. What was working earlier isn't luring the audience much now. In such a scenario, filmmakers should focus on bringing something fresh with a unique plot to revive the business for the genre; otherwise, things are going downwards drastically.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 47.50 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

