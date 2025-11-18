De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's quirky entertainer collects Rs 4.50 crore on 1st Tuesday, cume hits Rs 41 crore

De De Pyaar De 2 is looking to collect Rs. 4.50 crore on its first Tuesday, witnessing a 20 per cent jump over Monday. It started its box office journey with Rs. 8.25 crore and ended its weekend at Rs. 33 crore. The running total of De De Pyaar De 2 now stands at Rs. 41.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

When compared to its original film, the sequel follows a somewhat similar trajectory. Though it should have recorded a better trend in an ideal case, considering the inflation over the last 6 years and the sequel factor. However, box office health has also gone down drastically, especially for the genre.

The Ajay Devgn film should maintain a good hold further in order to secure a successful tag. The hope is that the film sustains at this level of collection on weekdays, without showing a sharp decline on Wednesday and Thursday. That will give it some base to build on in the second weekend and give it a shot at a somewhat respectable final total. That won’t be enough to make it a hit, but in the current box office climate, a film not flopping feels like a victory.

Going by the current trends, the Ajay Devgn movie is likely to wrap its opening week at Rs. 45 crore. Since there is no significant release until Dhurandhar, it might keep on gaining traction.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Total Rs. 41.25 cr.

