De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's quirky rom-com holds better than 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4, crosses Rs 60 crore mark

De De Pyaar De 2 is estimated to collect Rs. 1.50 crore on its second Monday, registering a drop of roughly 33 per cent over the second Friday. The dip from the previous Monday is around 60 per cent. Its second week's total has reached Rs. 13.25 crore, and it is expected to wrap the week somewhere around Rs. 17-19 crore net, which will roughly be around 50 per cent of what the movie collected in the opening week.

The running cume of 11 days has reached Rs. 60.75 crore net at the Indian box office. The saving grace for De De Pyaar De 2 is that it is performing better than Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 and the other recent mid-sized films, that too, without any Buy-One-Get-One offers. Another positive for the Anshul Sharma directorial is that it is luring more audience than this weekend's releases- 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4. However, that won't be able to save it from an unfortunate end at the box office.

Based on the current trends, De De Pyaar De 2 is looking to wrap its theatrical run in the vicinity of Rs. 70 crore to Rs. 75 crore, which is almost 20-25 per cent less than what the original film did in 2019, that too when not adjusted to inflation. In other cases, it would be around 50 per cent lower than the previous film, which is disappointing for a sequel.

For the unversed, the quirky romantic comedy entertainer stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Meezaan Jafri, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 60.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

