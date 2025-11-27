De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's rom-com adds Rs 1.40 crore on second Wednesday, nears Rs 65 crore mark

De De Pyaar De 2 is looking to collect Rs. 1.40 crore on its second Wednesday, bringing the total cume to Rs. 63.80 crore net at the Indian box office. Of this, the movie earned Rs. 47.50 crore in the opening week. The movie is expected to cross the Rs. 65 crore mark by tomorrow.

Starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, along with R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Meezaan Jafri, Jaaved Jaaferi, and others, De De Pyaar De 2 is likely to keep gaining traction post-Tere Ishk Mein release too, but the pace will slow down. It is expected to wind up its entire theatrical run in the vicinity of Rs. 65 crore to Rs. 70 crore. Still, it will be 25 percent lower than its original film, without adjusting to inflation.

The consolation for De De Pyaar De 2 is that it is performing better than the recent films in the genre, that too, without Buy-One-Get-One offers. Still, that doesn't make any difference as the movie will end up as a failure.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.40 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 1.40 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 63.80 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Tere Ishk Mein Advance Booking: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer sells 30,000 tickets in national chains, IMPRESSIVE opening on cards