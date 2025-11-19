De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's film continues underwhelming run, nears Rs 45 crore mark

De De Pyaar De 2 is looking to collect Rs. 3.25 crore net on its first Wednesday. The movie registered a 15 per cent drop over its Monday hold. The running total of 6 days reached Rs. 44.50 crore net at the Indian box office. The quirky comedy entertainer, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Meezaan Jafri, and Jaaved Jaaferi, isn't performing on par with its brand value and sequel factor.

So far, the trends are similar to its original film, with a nominal drop. Ideally, the movie should have opened better and recorded a good trend at the box office, but it is turning out to be another generic sequel. De De Pyaar De 2 will wrap its opening week around Rs. 46 crore, but that's not enough for the cost and the cast involved in the project.

The movie has good chances to keep on gaining traction for the next two weeks, as there are no significant releases until Dhurandhar, which can affect it. Though the movie is itself underperforming. The fate of De De Pyaar De 2 isn't looking positive as the movie is heading for a finish around Rs 80 crore or less. It will be interesting to see if the Ajay Devgn movie can ditch the FLOP verdict with this one, as skipping a failure in post-pandemic times is itself an achievement.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Monday Rs. 3.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 4.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. Total Rs. 44.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First Day Box Office Forecast of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Trailer Update for Dhurandhar and Tere Ishk Mein