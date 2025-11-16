De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn Film Takes 52cr in its First Weekend Worldwide

De De Pyaar De 2 is looking to collect Rs. 13 crore nett approx on Sunday. The growth from Saturday is 10 per cent, which isn’t a lot, but there is always a chance of muted Sunday growth with the genre, especially since the Saturday growth was quite mediocre, so this is relatively better. The weekend amounted to Rs. 33 crore nett approx, as compared to Rs. 35.75 crore nett of the original De De Pyaar De in 2019.

Ideally, a sequel should grow from the original film, even more so when six years of inflation is there. However, the market is also a lot different from how it was six years ago in terms of box office health in general, which was better then, especially for the films in this specific genre or zone. The weekend trend for the sequel is also slightly weaker, when in general the business has gotten more weekend heavier, so that’s not a good look either.

Still, things could have been worse, and the film has done better than a lot of other films in the same zone recently. If the film could sustain on the weekdays, it may even have a run on its hands that could take it closer to the full run of the first film, as the films tend to play longer nowadays, thanks to lower competition and help from offers. The hope will be for Monday to stay over Rs. 5 crore nett, which won’t be easy, but not impossible.

Of course, this performance won’t turn the film into a hit. But in the current box office climate, simply avoiding a flop can feel like a victory.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr. Total Rs. 33.00 cr.

Interestingly, or say surprisingly, the film has fared better overseas than it did in India. The weekend is estimated to be around USD 1.40 million, around 15 per cent better than the original film. The worldwide weekend ended up about Rs. 1.50 crore more than DDPD 1, despite the domestic weekend being 8 per cent lower, thanks to better overseas performance and exchange rates.

ALSO READ: Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Becomes Highest Grossing Gujarati Film Of All Time in India