De De Pyaar De 2 Day 2 Box Office Estimates: Ajay Devgn Film Has a Modest Growth Netting 11-11.5 crore on Saturday

De De Pyaar De 2 is looking to collect Rs. 11-11.50 crore nett approx on Saturday, which is about 35 per cent growth from Friday. That takes the two-day total for the film to Rs. 19.50 crore nett approx. The weekend is headed for Rs. 32 crore nett or so.

For comparison, the first De De Pyaar De had a Rs. 36 crore nett opening weekend in 2019. The first day business of the two films was similar. For the weekend to be 10 per cent lower is not a good look, even more so now that business has become more weekend-heavy than it was six years ago.

The film had a low opening day, but it wasn’t all that bad considering all the factors at play. It was a workable start, provided the film showed strong growth on Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened. The film needed a big spike in business today, closer to 60-75 per cent. Being an urban catering film, those big Saturday surges are quite common as well. However, the film is only getting a mediocre growth. That takes it nowhere, unless Sunday springs a surprise with a big growth, but then the chances of that happening aren’t so high.

Low Saturday growth makes it tough for the film. What it can hope for now is not to fall too sharply on Monday and then sustain on that level. A few films have done that recently and ended up with a higher total than what they seemed like they would after their opening weekend, albeit aided by offers. That won’t be enough to turn the film into a HIT, but it could give it a somewhat decent total.

The Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 11.25 cr. Total Rs. 19.50 cr.

