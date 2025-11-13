De De Pyaar De 2 Final Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film sells low 25,000 tickets in National Chains, set for single-digit start

De De Pyaar De 2 sold around 25,000 tickets in the top national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. The ticket sales remained on the lower side, which is concerning for the makers. Ajay Devgn's latest outing remained on the lines of his previous release, Son of Sardaar 2's final advance booking. However, when compared to Raid 2, it remained far behind.

No initial rush for such a star-studded entertainer is quite disappointing. The opening day figure of De De Pyaar De 2 now heavily relies on its spot bookings and walk-in audiences. If the movie manages to receive positive word-of-mouth, it will see a good boost in its sales in the evening and night shows. Since the movie will benefit from a National Holiday release, it should get some traction.

Considering the current trends and buzz, the movie is heading for a single-digit opening. It is expected to take a low opening of around Rs. 6 to 7 crore net. Though the trailer received praise, the makers couldn't ignite the buzz enough with its other promotional assets.

One positive for De De Pyaar De 2 is that there is no competition until Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. The movie will enjoy a clean run of two weeks and then face Tere Ishk Mein, which is not a threat at the moment. If the movie opens to a favorable reception, it has chances to score a healthy total in the long run.

For the uninitiated, De De Pyaar De 2 serves as the sequel to the 2019 released HIT film De De Pyaar De. The original film took a start of Rs. 8 crore and ended up doing Rs. 95 crore in its lifetime. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Rakul Preet, R Madhavan, Meezan Jafri, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gautami Kapoor, and others. It will be interesting to see whether the sequel can surpass the figures of the original film and enter the three-digit mark.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

