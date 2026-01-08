De De Pyaar De 2 Final Box Office: Ajay Devgn's rom-com exhausts theatrical run at underwhelming Rs 70 crore

Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 is all set for its digital debut this weekend, after nearly two months of its theatrical release. The rom-com has exhausted its entire theatrical run on an underwhelming note, making Rs. 70.75 crore net (Rs. 85 crore gross) at the Indian box office. Here’s a look at its box office performance.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 was released in cinemas on November 14, 2025. Opened with Rs. 8.25 crore, the movie netted Rs. 47.50 crore in its first week. It further lost its grip and dropped by 65 percent in its second week, and could add Rs. 16.50 crore to the tally.

The romantic comedy drama netted Rs. 5.25 crore in the third week, followed by just Rs. 1.25 crore in the fourth week. It witnessed a major cut in showcasing in the fourth week, with the release of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. It couldn’t stand a chance against the new release and could add just Rs. 25 lakh more since then, bringing its cume to slightly over the Rs. 70 crore net mark.

De De Pyaar De 2 found some audience overseas, where it grossed over USD 2.9 million (Rs. 26 crore). The movie wrapped its entire theatrical run at Rs. 111 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Meezaan Jafri, Jaaved Jaaferi, and others, the romantic comedy suffered due to its mixed reviews. Moreover, the genre itself found it difficult to lure the audience in the post-pandemic times. Audiences now consider such films as OTT films, which is primarily due to the 8-week OTT window. The consolation for De De Pyaar De 2 is that it has performed better than the recent releases in the genre, though it remained far behind the original film of the franchise.

Final Box Office Collections of De De Pyaar De 2:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 47.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 16.50 cr. Week Three Rs. 5.25 cr. Week Four Rs. 1.25 cr. Rest Rs. 0.25 cr. Total India Rs. 70.75 cr. net

(Rs. 85 cr. gross) Overseas Rs. 26.00 cr. (USD 2.9M) WORLDWIDE Rs. 111 cr. gross

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

