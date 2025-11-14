De De Pyaar De 2 Opening Day Box Office: Ajay Devgn's rom-com takes a low start, collects Rs 8 crore on first day

De De Pyaar De 2 is looking to collect Rs. 8 crore net on its first day at the Indian box office. This is, of course, a low first day, but then all things considered, it isn’t all that bad.

The non-action films have found it tough to record initial post-pandemic, unless there is hit music or star value. Ajay Devgn is a big star, but doesn’t have a big initial draw, and of course, hit music was missing here. The best first-day figure for a film in this zone recently is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which collected Rs. 15 crore, with some holiday support, a younger star suitable to the genre, and hit music. In this context, this first day number doesn’t seem all that bad.

The main disappointment stems from the fact that the first day will just about match what the original did back in 2019, which isn’t ideal. One would expect a sequel to grow, at least in terms of opening, as there is the usual inflation and added recognition from the appreciation of the first film. Though even there, one has to excuse the fact that those were better times at the box office in general.

The business remained low throughout the day, though there was somewhat better movement in the later shows relative to some other films that opened in this range. Whether this movement is due to a pick up in business or simply the audience for the film being in evening shows, will be known by how it fares tomorrow. Still, this could be a positive for the film as it needs to show big spikes on Saturday and Sunday, and generally better movement on Friday night extends to Saturday and Sunday as well.

Interestingly, De De Pyaar De 2 has taken a better start overseas, where the first day could be USD 450K. That isn’t a lot, but it's not a bad figure for an Ajay Devgn film either, especially when it has a low opening in India.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

