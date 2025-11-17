De De Pyaar De 2 vs Son Of Sardaar 2 vs Raid 2: Opening Weekend Box Office Comparison of Ajay Devgn's 2025 releases

De De Pyaar De 2 marked the third release of Ajay Devgn this year, following Raid 2 and Son of Sardaar 2, excluding Azaad, as it had the actor in an extended cameo role. Interestingly, all three were sequels to pre-pandemic released HIT films. Here's an opening weekend day-wise box office comparison between Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and De De Pyaar De 2.

Among all three titles, Raid 2 is the only film that got a solid initial. The movie started its box office journey with Rs. 19 crore, and concluded its first three days at Rs. 49.25 crore net at the Indian box office. Son of Sardaar 2, on the other hand, took an opening of just Rs. 7.25 crore and concluded its opening weekend at Rs. 24.75 crore net, registering a drop of 50 per cent over Raid 2's figures.

The latest outing, DDPD 2, could open at Rs. 8.25 crore, which is better than SOS 2 but far lower than the Rajkumar Gupta directorial. The first weekend of De De Pyaar De 2 wrapped up at Rs. 33 crore, which also remained behind Raid 2.

Going by the current trends, De De Pyaar De 2 is heading towards an unfavourable end, though it will fare better than Son Of Sardaar 2; however, there is little to no chance of it hitting the Rs. 100 crore mark. If the movie doesn't surprise in the coming days, Ajay Devgn will end 2025 with only one CLEAN HIT, which is Raid 2.



First Weekend Day-wise box office comparison of Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and De De Pyaar De 2 in India:

Day Raid 2 Son Of Sardaar 2 De De Pyaar De 2 1 Rs. 19 cr. Rs. 7.25 cr. Rs. 8.25 cr. 2 Rs. 12.25 cr. Rs. 8.25 cr. Rs. 11.75 cr. 3 Rs. 18 cr. Rs. 9.25 cr. Rs. 13.00 cr. Total Rs. 49.25 cr. Rs. 24.75 cr. Rs. 33.00 cr.

