De De Pyaar De vs De De Pyaar De 2 1st Weekend Box Office Comparison: Ajay Devgn's sequel mirrors the first film’s arc

De De Pyaar De 2 wrapped its opening weekend at Rs. 33 crore net in India, after taking an opening of Rs. 8.25 crore, followed by Rs. 11.75 crore and Rs. 13 crore on Saturday and Sunday. In contrast, the original film released in 2019 recorded its first weekend of Rs. 35.75 crore, including paid previews of Rs. 1.20 crore, followed by a similar trend of Rs. 8.15 crore, Rs. 12.25 crore and Rs. 14.10 crore on Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3, respectively.

Both movies have recorded a similar kind of run so far, equalling their debut weekends. However, De De Pyaar De 2 should have performed better being a sequel and considering a significant inflation over the last 6 years. However, box office health has also changed drastically. What was working in the pre-pandemic times isn't finding many takers in today's markets!

Given how the sequel performs on weekdays, it will give an idea whether the movie can match the lifetime figure of the first part or not. Though that won't make it a Clean Hit venture, at least it can ditch the flop verdict, which is itself a safe option in today's dull market, especially for the rom-com genre.

Day-wise box office comparison of De De Pyaar De and De De Pyaar De 2 in India:

Day De De Pyaar De De De Pyaar De 2 Previews Rs. 1.20 cr. NA Friday Rs. 8.15 cr. Rs. 8.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 12.25 cr. Rs. 11.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 14.10 cr. Rs. 13.00 cr. Total Rs. 35.75 cr. Rs. 33.00 cr.

Note: De De Pyaar De 2 doesn't have paid previews like the first one.

For the unversed, the second instalment stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Meezaan Jafri, and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. The sequel is helmed by Anshul Sharma.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

