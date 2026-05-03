Decoding Economics of Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar starrer horror comedy 2nd most profitable film of year so far

Bhooth Bangla is in its third week of a successful box office run. The horror comedy is a HIT, third of the year for the Hindi film industry after Border 2 and Dhurandhar 2. For Akshay Kumar, it is the first HIT film since OMG 2 in 2023 and the first non-franchise HIT film in seven years after Good Newwz in 2019.

The film has grossed Rs. 131 crore nett in India as of yesterday. It is en route Rs. 150 crore plus lifetime, likely to close somewhere between Rs. 155-160 crore nett. The overseas box office stands at USD 5.40 million (Rs. 51 crore) and will likely close just under USD 6 million. That would give it a worldwide closing box office of Rs. 240 crore or so.

Coming to the economics behind Bhooth Bangla, the share from the theatrical run with the abovementioned closing numbers will be Rs. 97 crore approx. The film has fetched Rs. 113 crore approx from the non-theatrical revenue streams like digital rights, satellite, music and so on. All in, that gives the film Rs. 210 crore approx in recoveries, which costs Rs. 130 crore to produce and release. After accounting for distribution margins, the net profit for the producers stands at over Rs. 72 crore, making it the second most profitable Hindi film of the year, behind Dhurandhar 2 and ahead of Border 2.

Bhooth Bangla is benefiting from being made on controlled costs. A key problem films face these days is the budgets going overboard, whether it's production costs or star remuneration. Things have gotten somewhat better at the star remunerations; it was awful before. This was also something that was plaguing Akshay Kumar's films post-pandemic, as the upfront talent fees were a bit too excessive, which he has corrected now, easing some burden off the film. Akshay will have a backend profit-sharing deal in this film and is going to make north of Rs. 60 crore from this film, including his upfront fee.

The Economics of Bhooth Bangla are as follows:

Particulars Amount Theatrical India (Share) Rs. 75.00 cr. Overseas (Share) Rs. 22.00 cr. Non Theatrical Digital Rs. 80.00 cr. Music Rs. 15.00 cr. Satellite Rs. 18.00 cr. TOTAL REVENUES (A) Rs. 210.00 cr. Cost of Production Rs. 110.00 cr. P&A, Interest and Overheads Rs. 20.00 cr. Distribution Fee Rs. 8.00 cr. TOTAL EXPENSES (B) Rs. 138.00 cr. NET PROFIT/LOSS (A-B) Rs. 72.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned figures have been compiled from various industry sources and estimates. The numbers are approximate and may vary depending on final settlements, contractual structures and undisclosed terms. We do not claim absolute authenticity of the data; however, the figures are reasonably indicative of the overall financial performance of the film in question.

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