Decoding Economics of Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film rakes 340cr in recoveries

Border 2 is entering the last legs of its box office run. The Sunny Deol fronted military war film, featuring an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, has collected Rs. 295 crore nett approx in India so far and is headed for to close its run around Rs. 310 crore nett. Additionally, the film has earned USD 6.10 million (Rs. 56 crore) overseas, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 410 crore. The final figure will be around Rs. 430 crore.

Coming to the recoveries, the distributor share from these box office grosses will be Rs. 180 crore approx, splitting Rs. 157 crore and Rs. 23 crore for domestic and overseas respectively. On the non-theatrical front, recoveries from digital, satellite and music rights are pegged at Rs. 160 crore approx, combining outright sales and in-house valuations. This takes the total recoveries across all avenues to Rs. 340 crore approx.

The production cost of the war film stands at Rs. 250 crore approx, inclusive of cast remunerations. An additional Rs. 40 crore approx was spent on P&A and other overheads. After cutting out the distribution fees, the film will net around Rs. 35 crore in profits. Apart from his upfront acting fee, Sunny Deol is also set to participate in the profits alongside producers T-Series and JP Films.

While the film has done well at the box office, with business ranging from HIT to SUPER HIT in India, the return on investment is not particularly great relative to its scale. Basically, the film hasn’t reached the high expectations, which mainly came from the historic blockbuster success of Gadar 2 in 2023. That film netted over Rs. 500 crore in India and generated over Rs. 200 crore in profits. Border 2 was greenlit in the aftermath of that success, mounted on a substantially higher budget. However, while non-theatrical revenues have seen notable growth, the theatrical revenue has shrunk. As a result, the overall economics reflect a profitable venture, but not one that lives up to the towering expectations.

The Economics of Border 2 are as follows:

Particulars Amount Theatrical India (Share) Rs. 157.00 cr. Overseas (Share) Rs. 23.00 cr. Non Theatrical Digital Rs. 90.00 cr. Music Rs. 35.00 cr. Sattelite Rs. 35.00 cr. TOTAL REVENUES (A) Rs. 340.00 cr. Cost of Production Rs. 250.00 cr. P&A, Interest and Overheads Rs. 40.00 cr. Distribution Fee Rs. 15.00 cr. TOTAL EXPENSES (B) Rs. 305.00 cr. NET PROFIT/LOSS (A-B) Rs. 35.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned figures have been compiled from various industry sources and estimates. The numbers are approximate and may vary depending on final settlements, contractual structures and undisclosed terms. We do not claim absolute authenticity of the data; however, the figures are reasonably indicative of the overall financial performance of the film in question.

