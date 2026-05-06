Decoding Economics of Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ranveer Singh starrer is the MOST PROFITABLE film of Indian cinema

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has all but concluded its phenomenal box office run. The Ranveer Singh led spy thriller, helmed by Aditya Dhar, has netted Rs. 977 crore in Hindi and another Rs. 60 crore in the South-dubbed versions for a grand total of Rs. 1037 crore in India. Overseas, the film has grossed USD 43.80 million (Rs. 412 crore), giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 1656 crore. There is probably another Rs. 5 crore to go.

From these grosses, the film has generated an estimated theatrical share of Rs. 665 crore. No other Bollywood film has even touched Rs. 500 crore recovery from theatrical. The film also has record recoveries from non-theatrical revenue streams, at over Rs. 300 crore. In this, digital and satellite are valued numbers, as they are retained in-house by Jio Studios, while music rights were sold to T-Series. In all, the film has a colossal near Rs. 1000 crore recovery, breaking the previous record of Rs. 700 crore by Jawan.

The recoveries are great, and so are profits. The film cost around Rs. 250 crore to produce and release. After cutting the distribution fee/expenses, the profits stand at over Rs. 650 crore, more than twice the previous record profits. Taken together, the two films as a single production, as it was originally envisioned; they have generated recoveries of over Rs. 1500 crore against a combined cost of around Rs. 500 crore. That translates to profits in excess of Rs. 1000 crore for producers (Jio Studios and B62 Studios), distributors, and other stakeholders.

Just six months ago, this film was one of the riskiest productions burdened by massive costs, modest non-theatrical recoveries, and limited pre-release buzz. The makers made a decision to split the films to help recoveries, so as to monetise it twice. This was a smart decision taken at the time to save their…. Well, as it turned out, the film recovered all its costs, and more, with the first film itself, and the recoveries from the sequels are pure profits. Dhurandhar is now not only the most profitable film in Bollywood history, but the most profitable film ever produced in Indian cinema.

The Economics of Dhurandhar are as follows:

Particulars Amount Theatrical India - Hindi (Share) Rs. 464.00 cr. India - Dub (Share) Rs. 28.00 cr. Overseas (Share) Rs. 173.00 cr. Non Theatrical Digital Rs. 200.00 cr. Music Rs. 54.00 cr. Satellite Rs. 50.00 cr. TOTAL REVENUES (A) Rs. 969.00 cr. Cost of Production Rs. 225.00 cr. P&A, Interest and Overheads Rs. 30.00 cr. Distribution Fee Rs. 46.00 cr. TOTAL EXPENSES (B) Rs. 301.00 cr. NET PROFIT/LOSS (A-B) Rs. 668.00 cr.

NOTE

1. The Cost of Production of the original single film was around Rs. 400 crore, which is divided evenly between the two films. The sequel had some extra shooting and more time costs & overheads.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned figures have been compiled from various industry sources and estimates. The numbers are approximate and may vary depending on final settlements, contractual structures and undisclosed terms. We do not claim absolute authenticity of the data; however, the figures are reasonably indicative of the overall financial performance of the film in question.

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