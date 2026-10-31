Decoding Economics of Drishyam The Conclusion: Ajay Devgn's franchise finale generates Rs. 150 Cr plus profits

Drishyam: The Conclusion is nearing the end of its theatrical run. The Ajay Devgn led franchise finale has grossed over Rs. 560 crore worldwide and will likely close at around Rs. 570 crore. These are career-high numbers for almost everyone associated with the film. From an economics standpoint too, the details of which are mentioned below, the film is a big money spinner for all the stakeholders.

The third and final instalment of the Drishyam franchise cost Rs. 170 crore to produce. This includes a Rs. 65 crore upfront fee for Ajay Devgn. A further Rs. 20 crore approx was spent on releasing the film, taking the total cost to roughly Rs. 190 crore.

On the recovery side, the film generated Rs. 133 crore from non-theatrical rights. Within that, the digital rights deal carried a base value of Rs. 100 crore, with an upside linked to the film's box office performance, which led the final digital rights to increase to Rs. 115 crore. The film has further earned an est. Rs. 233 crore distributor share from India and overseas. Together, these recoveries amount to Rs. 366 crore.

After accounting for distributor commission and related expenses, the film is estimated to have generated a net profit in excess of Rs. 150 crore. This makes it the third most profitable Hindi film of the year, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Hanuman Ansh. The profits will primarily be shared between Star Studios and Panorama Studios. There remains a possibility of a backend performance bonus for Ajay Devgn, although it is said that the upfront fee was fixed.

There is also one more aspect of economics for this film. Panorama Studios had acquired the third part of the original Drishyam in Malayalam at a very high premium. They lost money on that deal, which can be taken as the cost of acquiring IP. Now, how that deal is to be recognised, the details of that are unknown, but that should lead to offsetting some of the profits mentioned above.

The Economics of Drishyam: The Conclusion are listed below:

Particulars Amount Theatrical India (Share) Rs. 181.00 cr. Overseas (Share) Rs. 52.00 cr. Non Theatrical Digital Rs. 115.00 cr. Music Rs. 3.00 cr. Satellite Rs. 15.00 cr. TOTAL REVENUES (A) Rs. 366.00 cr. Cost of Production Rs. 170.00 cr. P&A, Interest and Overheads Rs. 20.00 cr. Distribution Fee Rs. 18.00 cr. TOTAL EXPENSES (B) Rs. 208.00 cr. NET PROFIT/LOSS (A-B) Rs. 158.00 cr.

The aforementioned figures have been compiled from various industry sources and estimates. The numbers are approximate and may vary depending on final settlements, contractual structures and undisclosed terms. Pinkvilla do not claim absolute authenticity of the data; however, the figures are reasonably indicative of the overall financial performance of the film in question.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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