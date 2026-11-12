Decoding Economics of Hanuman Ansh: Neem Karoli Baba-based film records one of the biggest ROIs of all time

Hanuman Ansh exhausted its entire theatrical run on a phenomenal note. The devotional drama, based on Neem Karoli Baba, smashed a massive Rs. 439 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Of this, around Rs. 388 crore came from the Indian markets alone, including Rs. 4 crore from the Telugu-dubbed version. The movie also performed extremely well in the foreign territories, where it grossed around Rs. 51 crore in its full run.

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Coming to the economics behind Hanuman Ansh, the share from the theatrical run with the above-mentioned closing numbers will be Rs. 140 crore, including Rs. 20 crore from overseas. The devotional drama fetched another Rs. 68 crore from its non-theatrical rights. While Sony bought its streaming and satellite rights at a combined price of Rs. 63 crore, its music rights were sold to Times Music at Rs. 5 crore.

All in, that gives the film Rs. 208 crore in recoveries, which took Rs. 21 crore to produce, market, and release. After accounting for distribution margins, the net profit for producers stands at Rs. 187 crore, making it the second most profitable film of 2026 after Dhurandhar: The Revenge and ahead of Drishyam: The Conclusion.

The economics of Hanuman Ansh are as follows:

Particulars Amount Theatrical India (Share) Rs. 120.00 cr. Overseas (Share) Rs. 20.00 cr. Non Theatrical Digital and TV Rs. 63.00 cr. Music Rs. 5.00 cr. TOTAL REVENUES (A) Rs. 208.00 cr. Cost of Production Rs. 2.00 cr. P&A, Interest and Overheads Rs. 8.00 cr. Distribution Fee Rs. 11.00 cr. TOTAL EXPENSES (B) Rs. 21.00 cr. NET PROFIT/LOSS (A-B) Rs. 187.00 cr.

Directed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is among the rare films that saw a miraculous turnaround after remaining silent for the first few weeks. Made on a budget of just Rs. 2 crore, the movie not only emerged as one of the most profitable films of all time but also recorded one of the biggest ROIs in cinema history. The return on investment for Hanuman Ansh on a total expense of Rs. 21 crore (including P&A and distribution fee) is a staggering 890 per cent.

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The aforementioned figures have been compiled from various industry sources and estimates. The numbers are approximate and may vary depending on final settlements, contractual structures and undisclosed terms. Pinkvilla do not claim absolute authenticity of the data; however, the figures are reasonably indicative of the overall financial performance of the film in question.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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