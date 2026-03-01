Decoding Economics of O' Romeo: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri film stares at losses due to hefty budget

O' Romeo is entering the last legs of its box office run. The Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer romantic action drama has collected around Rs. 55 crore in its 15 days of theatrical run. As per current trends, it is looking to wind up its entire run at just Rs. 60 crore net (Rs. 72 crore gross) in India. Allied to its final overseas collections of USD 2.35 million (Rs. 21.50 crore), O' Romeo is looking to take its worldwide cume to Rs. 93 crore gross by the end of its theatrical run.

The Shahid Kapoor starrer has made a theatrical share of Rs. 36 crore in total, of which Rs. 28 crore share came from Indian markets, while the remaining came from overseas. Furthermore, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has fetched Rs. 55 crore approx from music and streaming rights. The satellite rights are said to be unsold, which, when sold, should take overall non-theatrical recoveries to around Rs. 60 crore, taking the overall recovery to around Rs. 96 crore.

Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the film has a huge production cost. 100 crore and another Rs. 30 crore spent on print and advertising expenses, which includes spending on the BOGO offer. Overall, the movie is expected to face a loss of Rs. 37 crore.

The film hasn't done well at the box office, with the numbers it manages to do on the crutches of the Buy-One-Get-One offer. BOGO could help in the perception of higher NETT numbers, but that comes at the cost of SHARE or an additional expense under P&A, however one would like to see it. That said, even if the film had done somewhat better, like say Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, it wouldn’t have been enough to cover the budget. The costs were a bit much for the face value of the film.

The Economics of O' Romeo are as follows:

Particulars Amount Theatrical India (Share) Rs. 28.00 cr. Overseas (Share) Rs. 8.00 cr. Non Theatrical Digital, Music & Satellite Rs. 60.00 cr. TOTAL REVENUES (A) Rs. 96.00 cr. Cost of Production Rs. 100.00 cr. P&A, Interest and Overheads Rs. 30.00 cr. Distribution Fee Rs. 3.00 cr. TOTAL EXPENSES (B) Rs. 133.00 cr. NET PROFIT/LOSS (A-B) -Rs. 37.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned figures have been compiled from various industry sources and estimates. The numbers are approximate and may vary depending on final settlements, contractual structures and undisclosed terms. We do not claim absolute authenticity of the data; however, the figures are reasonably indicative of the overall financial performance of the film in question.

