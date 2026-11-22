Ramayana: Part One is entering the final stages of its first theatrical run. As of yesterday, the film has grossed Rs. 1592 crore approx globally. It is expected to close its run at around Rs. 1825 crore. With the theatrical business now largely known, it is time to look at the highly anticipated economics of the film.

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Before diving in, an important note. Unlike most films, whose revenue picture is largely complete once their theatrical run ends, Ramayana: Part One still has significant recoveries to come. These include the second-phase overseas release, along with the sale of digital and television rights for the international versions. As a result, the economics presented below are not the final picture. While one could wait until the second-phase overseas release, there is still no official timeline for it. It could be three months, six months, or even later. No say.

Ramayana is the costliest film made in the history of Indian cinema. Since it's a two-parter, the costs are shared in two films. While it is entirely possible that one instalment cost more than the other, there is no reliable split available, so for the purpose of this analysis, the costs have simply been divided equally. The cost of production for this film is said to be Rs. 1200 crore. This excludes a tax rebate from the UK and Canada, which is expected to be around Rs. 300 crore. Accounting for that gives a net COP of Rs. 900 crore for the film.

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A figure of Rs. 4,000 crore (for two films) has also been widely circulated. That number could well be accurate on paper, given the complex accounting often used in film financing around the world. You would often see a Hollywood film having reported budgets of, say, USD 250 million, with costs of USD 500-600 million in these filings. The above-mentioned costs of Rs. 1200 crore come from industry sources. While they may not be exact to the last crore, they are close enough.

Apart from the cost of production, the film has spent heavily on the release, with over Rs. 200 crore in print and advertising. This figure may already include expenses earmarked for the second-phase overseas release.

As with the costs, the recoveries for the film are also at record-breaking levels. The theatrical share from the original release is going to be nearly Rs. 750 crore. The non-theatrical rights for the Indian languages have fetched another Rs. 300 crore, giving it a total of around Rs. 1050 crore in recoveries, the highest ever for any Indian film.

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As mentioned earlier, the film is yet to monetise its international non-theatrical rights. With no comparable precedent, it is difficult to estimate their value. In addition, the film is slated for release in China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Russia next year, which could add significantly to its overall recoveries. Beyond that, there are merchandising, gaming and other ancillary avenues.

For now, after distribution fees and commissions, the film has a DEFICIT (will not be using the word LOSS) of around Rs. 140 crore, which it will have to cover from the remaining revenue streams. That being said, the final economics for the film will only be known after the release of the second part, when the total revenues and total expenses of the entire project can be assessed together.

The Economics of Ramayana: Part One are listed below:

Particulars Amount Theatrical India - Hindi (Share) Rs. 375.00 cr. India - South Dubs (Share) Rs. 125.00 cr. Overseas (Share) Rs. 250.00 cr. Overseas Phase 2 (Share) TBD Non Theatrical Music, TV and Digital (Indian langs) Rs. 300.00 cr. TV and Digital (International) TBD TOTAL REVENUES (A) Rs. 1,050.00 cr. Cost of Production Rs. 1200.00 cr. Tax Rebate (Rs. 300.00 cr.) P&A, Interest and Overheads Rs. 225.00 cr. Distribution Fee Rs. 65.00 cr. TOTAL EXPENSES (B) Rs. 1,190.00 cr. DEFICIT (A-B) (Rs. 140.00 cr.)

The aforementioned figures have been compiled from various industry sources and estimates. The numbers are approximate and may vary depending on final settlements, contractual structures and undisclosed terms. Pinkvilla do not claim absolute authenticity of the data; however, the figures are reasonably indicative of the overall financial performance of the film in question.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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