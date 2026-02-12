Decoding Economics of Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-led musical romance secures Rs 131 crore of revenue

Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, turned out to be a Clean Hit venture at the box office, making a good sum of profits. The tragic romantic drama backed by AR Rahman's soulful music collected Rs. 113.50 crore (Rs. 106 crore net) from the Hindi markets while the Tamil version contributed around Rs 7.50 crore, bringing the domestic cume to Rs. 136.25 crore gross. Allied to its Rs. 18.75 crore Overseas cume, the movie ended its worldwide box office journey at Rs. 155 crore gross.

Talking about recoveries, the movie bagged a distribution share of Rs. 64.50 crore in total. Of this, around Rs. 57 crore of share came alone from domestic markets. The makers cracked a good non-theatrical deal, selling digital, music and satellite rights collectively around Rs. 67 crore. This took the overall revenues from all mediums including theatrical and non-theatrical to Rs. 131.50 crore approx.

The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer was mounted on a budget of Rs. 75 crore, while the makers spent around Rs. 15 crore on Print and advertising, overheads and others. The overall expenses was around Rs. 95 crore, including Rs. 5 crore of distribution fee. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein secured a good profit of Rs. 36.50 crore in total, which is a good result for such a mid-sized movie. That too, when most of the A-list starrers are struggling at the box office.

The Economics of Tere Ishk Mein are as follows:

Particulars Amount Theatrical India (Share) Rs. 57.00 cr. Overseas (Share) Rs. 7.50 cr. Non Theatrical Digital Rs. 42.00 cr. Music Rs. 15.00 cr. Sattelite Rs. 10.00 cr. TOTAL REVENUES (A) Rs. 131.50 cr. Cost of Production Rs. 75.00 cr. P&A, Interest and Overheads Rs. 15.00 cr. Distribution Fee Rs. 5.00 cr. TOTAL EXPENSES (B) Rs. 95.00 cr. NET PROFIT/LOSS (A-B) Rs. 36.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned figures have been compiled from various industry sources and estimates. The numbers are approximate and may vary depending on final settlements, contractual structures and undisclosed terms. We do not claim absolute authenticity of the data; however, the figures are reasonably indicative of the overall financial performance of the film in question.

ALSO READ: Decoding Economics of Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film rakes 340cr in recoveries