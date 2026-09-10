Decoding the economics of Toxic: Yash starrer ends as a financial fiasco incurring colossal losses of nearly Rs. 300 Cr

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups has turned into a nightmare for its investors. The Yash starrer opened well at the box office but owing to audience rejection fared poorly at the box office. After opening to over Rs. 125 crore worldwide on its first day, the film has managed to crawl to just over Rs. 300 crore in its entire theatrical run. As bad as the box office story is for the film, the financial situation is way worse.

The film spent over three years in production, resulting in enormous costs. With an estimated production cost of around Rs. 450 crore, Toxic ranks among the most expensive Indian films ever made. Once the release expenses are added, the total investment climbs to over Rs. 500 crore.

Typically, makers recover a substantial portion of their investment by selling non-theatrical rights before release. However, the makers of Toxic chose not to do so despite receiving lucrative offers for its digital rights. Their strategy was to wait until after release, hoping a blockbuster theatrical run would significantly increase the value of those rights. That, of course, didn’t happen, and now the digital rights remain unsold. The rights will eventually be sold off, but it will be at a fraction of the amount a big film like this could have got. The film did get big amounts for theatrical rights, but all those were refundable advances, and the producers carried the risk.

All that has led to a fiasco, with the film now standing to lose nearly Rs. 300 crore. That is probably the most losses a film has incurred in Indian cinema. Before this, Game Changer and The Raja Saab were the leaders with losses close to Rs. 200 crore; Toxic has gone a step further. The above costs don’t include full remuneration for Yash, who is also one of the producers of the film. If one were to put a value on that, the losses may exceed Rs. 300 crore.

The economics of Toxic are as follows:

Particulars Amount Theatrical India - Hindi (Share) Rs. 65.00 cr. India - South (Share) Rs. 60.00 cr. Overseas (Share) Rs. 20.00 cr. Non Theatrical Digital & Satelite Rs. 60.00 cr. Music Rs. 40.00 cr. TOTAL REVENUES (A) Rs. 245.00 cr. Cost of Production Rs. 450.00 cr. P&A, Interest and Overheads Rs. 60.00 cr. Distribution Fee Rs. 15.00 cr. TOTAL EXPENSES (B) Rs. 525.00 cr. NET PROFIT/LOSS (A-B) -Rs. 280.00 cr.

Notes

1. The digital and satellite rights are unsold. The above amount is an expected amount that the film may get.

The aforementioned figures have been compiled from various industry sources and estimates. The numbers are approximate and may vary depending on final settlements, contractual structures and undisclosed terms. Pinkvilla do not claim absolute authenticity of the data; however, the figures are reasonably indicative of the overall financial performance of the film in question.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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