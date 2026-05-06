Dhabkaaro India Box Office Collections: Deven Bhojani and Aarjav Trivedi starrer Gujarati film collects Rs 2.65 crore in 5 days

Gujarati film Dhabkaaro is witnessing a decent run at the box office. After debuting with Rs. 45 lakh, the movie added Rs. 55 lakh to the tally on Day 2, followed by Rs. 85 lakh on Day 3, wrapping its first weekend at Rs. 1.85 crore gross. It further recorded a significant drop on Day 4, grossing Rs. 30 lakh. Estimates suggest that the movie saw a spike on Tuesday and collected Rs. 50 lakh on Day 5.

This took its 5-day theatrical cume to Rs. 2.65 crore gross at the Indian box office. Most of its collections came from Gujarat alone. Based on the current trends, the Deven Bhojani starrer is looking to wrap its first week around Rs. 3.50 crore gross.

Marking the first production venture of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in Gujarati cinema, Dhabkaaro met with a mainly positive reception among the audience. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go at the box office. The movie is written and directed by Abhishek (Shah), who won a national award for Hellaro (2019).

Day-wise Box office collections of Dhabkaaro are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 0.45 crore 2 Rs. 0.55 crore 3 Rs. 0.85 crore 4 Rs. 0.30 crore 5 Rs. 0.50 crore Total Rs. 2.65 crore

Besides Deven Bhojani, Dhabkaaro also stars Aarjav Trivedi, Tejal Panchasara, Kumud Mishra, and others. The movie garnered immense praise from the industry circles. Aamir Khan, Aashutosh Gowariker, Shefali Shah and others praised the movie and its performances.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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