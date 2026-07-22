Dhamaal 4 Box Office 2nd Tuesday: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama close to surpass Welcome To The Jungle, collects Rs 128.50 crore in 12 days

Ajay Devgn's comedy drama Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, collected Rs. 3.75 crore on its 2nd Tuesday. The movie registered a 15 per cent spike from the previous day. The running cume of Dhamaal 4 reached Rs. 128.50 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Bankrolled by T-Series Films, the Ajay Devgn starrer will have a free run until Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The movie will surpass the lifetime run of Welcome To The Jungle in a couple of days. Based on current trends, it is looking to close its entire theatrical run around the Rs. 150 crore mark, with an eye on the Rs. 160 crore mark too; however, that depends on how it holds in the coming days.

Dhamaal 4 emerged as a Clean HIT film, the fourth of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but it clearly isn’t the case. Even Welcome to the Jungle could have squeezed through if the competition was lax, but that is a luxury, not a given.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 95.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 128.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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