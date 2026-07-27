Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's comedy drama adds Rs 13 crore in 3rd Weekend, nears Rs 150 crore mark

Dhamaal 4 collected Rs. 13 crore in its third weekend, with Rs. 6.50 crore coming on Sunday. That's a 52 per cent drop from the previous weekend. The running cume of Dhamaal 4 now stands at Rs. 146.50 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The Ajay Devgn starrer will storm past the Rs. 150 crore nett mark by the end of this week, and then it will march towards its lifetime target. Based on current trends, the Indra Kumar directorial is heading to end its box office run at the Rs. 160 crore nett mark in India, which is higher than Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle.

Dhamaal 4 emerged as a Clean HIT film, the fourth of the year for Bollywood, after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Bhooth Bangla. Three of these are franchise films, while the fourth one was a quasi-Bhool Bhulaiyaa film. There was talk of franchise fatigue last year, with some franchise films failing, but it clearly isn’t the case. Even Welcome to the Jungle could have squeezed through if the competition was lax, but that is a luxury, not a given.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Dhamaal 4 in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 95.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 146.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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